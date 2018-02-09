Rafa Benitez Hints Kenedy Will Provide Competition for Paul Dummett in Newcastle Defence

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has hinted that January loan signing Kenedy could well provide competition to Paul Dummett and his left-back role when he wants his side to be more expansive in attack.

The Magpies secured the Chelsea starlet on a temporary basis until the end of the season last month, and while he has not contributed on the scoresheet for the St. James' Park outfit in the two games he has features, the 22-year-old has already proved his capabilities in attack.

However, the Brazilian also possesses the ability to feature in a more defensive-orientated position, as was shown during his sporadic appearances under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, and the Spanish coach is looking at the potential of utilising those skills, meaning Dummett could well miss out.

“Paul [Dummett] is a player that will always give you something that you are expecting," Benitez told his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's visit of Manchester United on Saturday, as quoted by The Chronicle.

“You can’t say he will make 20 crosses, score two or give five assists - but you do know he will be there doing his job.

“When we were looking for an offensive full-back it was or idea to have a different option. Paul can attack too but he is very steady defensively. He is somebody who will give you something.

“He’ll make mistakes like everybody else but he will give you something. He is aware of what is going on around him and he’s somebody you can trust.





“We have got somebody else to come in and do something different, Kenedy will more or less bring that to us.

“Kenedy is a winger that can play as an offensive full-back when we need. They are two different roles.”

Considering Benitez's tactics when coming up against the top six have seen an initial focus on defence before attack so far this season, it is unlikely the 57-year-old will trial Kenedy at left-back this weekend, although the Brazilian will be expected to feature further up the field.