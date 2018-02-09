Reds Legend Offers Positive Prediction About Liverpool Youngster After Breaking Into First Team

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has waxed lyrical over Reds youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, insisting that while he's happy for the player, he's not at all surprised at his progress.

Now a first-team regular at the club, the 19-year-old right-back has made 17 appearances for the Anfield side so far this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Gerrard, who attained legendary status at Liverpool after a 17-year metier, tips the defender to improve his game, also revealing that the youngster's rise was expected, from his point of view at least.





"[I'm] very pleased but not surprised," Gerrard told Liverpool's official website. "I worked with Trent when he was a kid before he progressed into the first team and it's no shock or surprise to me that he's finding his consistency.

"I thought he was excellent at the weekend; for a kid so young to actually see and then to execute the passes that he's playing in the final third, that shows his confidence, it shows the confidence that the manager has got in him.

Steven Gerrard: Trent's progress comes as no shock 💫



"What you've got to remember is, Trent's body is going to change. He's going to get fitter, he's going to get stronger, he's going to get more experienced. He's going to get better and better, which is a very exciting thought for all Liverpool fans."

Alexander-Arnold put in another superb performance against Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend, helping secure a 2-2 home draw in a hotly contested match.

He does appear to have a bright future at Liverpool and should force his way into the senior England set-up soon enough.