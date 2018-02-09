Sami Khedira Praises Tottenham Hotspur and Labels Harry Kane the 'Most Complete Striker'

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has praised his side's upcoming Champions League opponents, Tottenham Hotspur, and said that Harry Kane is the 'most complete striker'.

Khedira gave an interview to BBC Sport, in which he lavishes praise on Spurs, saying that they have strength in every department.

When a World Cup-winner is singing your praises, you must be doing something right. #HarryKane pic.twitter.com/5uCKk6lMCn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 8, 2018

“I watched them a lot this year, against Liverpool and Arsenal," Khedira told BBC Sport. "They are strong, because they have good defending, a really good midfield, a world class attacking line and a really good Coach.

“They are still young, maybe that is a good thing for us. We have to be super-focused, because for me they are one of the best teams in Europe and in England.”

The German midfielder also picked out a Englishman Harry Kane for individual praise, listing his qualities and comparing him to other top European strikers.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“Harry Kane for me is maybe the most complete striker, actually. There is also Robert Lewandowski and Higuain too, but he is strong, good with his head, fast, good with his feet, can score with one touch, he can dribble. For me he’s an amazing player and still young, so Tottenham are lucky to have him.”

Juventus host Spurs in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday, and are well prepared for the game after receiving a detailed report from Newport County scout Paul Molesworth.

No matter what information they have, it will still be tough to stop in-form striker Kane, who has already scored 31 goals in 32 games across all competitions this season.

Spurs will host the return leg at Wembley on 7th March.