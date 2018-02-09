Son Heung-min Reveals He Is 'Too Scared' to Create Bespoke Handshake With Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has revealed although he may have a bespoke handshake with each of his teammates, he is too afraid to adapt one with boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 25-year-old has been an unsung hero in Spurs' continuous rise since his arrival from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, netting 22 Premier League goals since the beginning of last season.

Didn’t watch Tottenham v Newport. Presume Son Heung-min was man of the match again. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) February 7, 2018

The South Korea international has also become famous amongst the Lilywhites faithful for his celebratory handshakes with teammates, conjuring up a different routine for every player within the squad.

However, while insisting that they symbolise a bond within the group of something greater than friendship and that they are 'special' to him, Son revealed that he was not the master behind the creation, but it was that of fellow attacker Dele Alli.

“People think I brought it to Tottenham, but I think it was Dele Alli who actually started it", the Hamburger SV academy graduate told FourFourTwo.

In 19 appearances at Wembley this season, Son has been directly involved in 16 goals (9 goals + 7 assists). pic.twitter.com/rimiAY2PS9 — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) February 7, 2018

"For me, the handshakes are a special thing. I don’t see all of these guys as just my teammates – I see them as friends and I want to show that. That’s why I’ve got a different one for every player. I think everybody enjoys it."

However, despite an array of different choreographed embraces visible on the field, Son stated that not everyone at Hotspur Way has their own shake, revealing that he is just "too scared" to get boss Pochettino involved.

“I don’t have one with the gaffer,” he laughed. “I just say, ‘Hello’. I’m too scared to try it with him!”

The Spurs attacker will be hoping he is involved in a number of celebratory handshakes this weekend when his side welcome Arsenal to Wembley Stadium on Saturday for the second north London derby of the season.