Spanish Report Claims Man Utd 'Have Been Offered 2 La Liga Stars' in Potential £142m Double Swoop

The January transfer window may only just have closed, but it seems as though thoughts are already turning to the summer, with Manchester United being strongly linked to two players currently plying their trade in La Liga.

According to Diario Gol, as reported by teamtalk, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will both be offered to the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Madrid invites Man United to bid for Benzema this Summer https://t.co/sZP2rlmFpP pic.twitter.com/Ox7mEOcAws — Today's Echo News (@todays_echo) February 6, 2018

Benzema, who has been at Madrid since 2009 and played under current United boss Jose Mourinho at the club, has been in and out of the team at Los Blancos this season, scoring just twice in La Liga, and may relish the chance of a fresh start at a new club.

It is thought, however, that Madrid may be wishing to use Benzema in a deal to bring United keeper David De Gea to the club, an idea which United are unlikely to be willing to entertain.

Dembele, meanwhile, became the second most expensive player in the world when he signed for Barcelona in the summer in a deal worth €105m. Things have not gone to plan at the club, however, as he has struggled with injuries and only managed to make four appearances so far in La Liga.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona would allegedly let the player go for less than they paid for him, with the club rumoured to be preparing funds and making space for Antoine Griezmann to join from Atletico Madrid, but it remains to be seen whether United would be willing to gamble on a player with such a torrid injury record.

Dembele remains a hugely talented young prospect, however, and the addition of him and Benzema would certainly be an exciting prospect for United fans ahead of the 2018-2019 season.