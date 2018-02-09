Spurs New Boy Lucas Moura Set to Make Debut Against Arsenal in the North London Derby

Lucas Moura looks set to make his Spurs bow in Saturday afternoon's north London derby at Wembley, with Mauricio Pochettino admitting that the Brazilian could be ready for the key clash in the race for a top four spot.

Moura signed from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the January transfer window for a fee of around £25m after being frozen out in the French capital, and Spurs will be hoping that he can reach the heights that he had threatened to hit earlier in his career.

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Pochettino explained how he believes Moura is now ready to step-up and play, saying: "I think he will be ready, maybe to be in contention for Saturday".



Furthermore, the Spurs boss stated his desire for Moura to make his Premier League debut, adding: "After the last training session, I hope that he is still doing well and we can put him in contention."



Spurs will also be boosted by the return of Toby Alderweireld, with the defender returning from a long-term injury he sustained back in November.



Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has declared himself ready to face Arsenal.



And if Alderweireld's return wasn't enough good news for Spurs fans, they will also be delighted to hear that defender Danny Rose and midfielder Harry Winks will be making comebacks just in time for the North London derby, as the race for a top four finish heats up.



However, Pochettino recognised having a fully-fit squad means having to leave some player's out of action - continuing: "I am sure that many players will not be happy that they will be out but that is football, they understand the rules and always we are going to take the best decision for the team."



Nevertheless, a Moura debut seems to be on the cards, and there is certainly no better stage to make your debut as a Spurs player than against your fiercest rivals.

