Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal Surprises Journos With Homemade Tarts Before Presser

Carlos Carvalhal is making loads of new friends at Swansea, and it's not just because of the way he's turning the team's fortunes around.

The 52-year-old took over as the Swans' manager late last year, following the sacking of Paul Clement, and has already recorded huge wins against both Liverpool and Arsenal.

He is keen to change the atmosphere at the club into a friendlier one, given their stricken season, and is even getting the journos involved.

"When you have a lot of stress around your team the best thing is to try and put a smile on their faces," he said during his presser on Thursday ahead of the Welsh side's clash with Burnley.

"But I can't say this is the key - we have not achieved anything so far."

Before the presser started, though, the manager walked in bearing gifts - supposedly homemade tarts for the reporters.

He would even joke about one of the journalists having crumbs around his mouth before answering a question, certainly lightening the mood in the conference room ahead of what will be a very important match.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte famously ate from a reporter's chocolate cake during an interview last season, but Carvalhal is perhaps trying to prove that it is indeed better to give than to receive.