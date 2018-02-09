Wayne Rooney Reveals Plans to Coach Everton Youth Teams Ahead of Managing Toffees First Team One Day

Wayne Rooney has revealed that he wants to manage his boyhood club Everton when his playing career comes to an end.

The Everton and Manchester United legend is not getting any younger and at the age of 32 Rooney has started planning for life after his playing days are over.

In an interview with Jamie Carragher for The Telegraph, Rooney declared his desire to go into management when he retires and that his dream is to manage The Toffees one day.

When asked by Carragher what his plans for the future are, Rooney said: ''The main thing I want to have a go at is management, I would love to stay at Everton in a coaching role or hopefully manager one day.





''It is something I want to do – to stay involved, but if that is not possible I will look to see where the opportunities are for me. I am determined to become a manager.

"From next season I want to be doing some coaching sessions with the Under-14s at Everton.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

''It would be good to have all my badges by the time I have finished, but it is also about having the chance to carry on when I have so I can get straight into coaching.''

Despite approaching the twilight of his career, Rooney has proved he still possesses the quality needed to excel at the top level.

He is Everton's top scorer this season with 10 Premier League goals, including a stunning hat-trick against West Ham in November.