West Ham Handed Major Boost Ahead of Watford Clash as Key Man Returns to Training

West Ham have been handed a much needed injury boost after star forward Marko Arnautovic returned to first-team training ahead of their home game against Watford on Saturday.

The Austrian international has been ruled out since picking up a hamstring problem in the Hammers 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last month, missing the club's last three matches in all competitions.

As reported by Sky Sports, Arnautovic is now back in first-team contention and could provide a welcome addition to the match day squad for West Ham's clash against Watford at the London Stadium, albeit from the substitutes bench.

The club posted a picture on their Instagram page teasing a potential return to action for Arnautovic with the words; "Double tap if you can’t wait to see @arnautovic_10 back in action!"

Arnautovic had been on a superb run of form prior to his injury, with the 28-year old scoring six times in his last 10 matches to steer West Ham away from the relegation zone.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

David Moyes' side have failed to register a Premier League victory since Arnautovic suffered his injury though, with the club also tumbling out of the FA Cup recently at League One Wigan during that time.

Hammers fans will be keen to see Arnautovic, as well as creative maestro Manuel Lanzini, return to action sooner rather than later, after selling strikers Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window.