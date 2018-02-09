Zinedine Zidane has slammed the false rumors surrounding Isco's Real Madrid future as a 'lie'.

Los Blancos' under-pressure boss addressed the media ahead of his side's home encounter with Real Sociedad on Saturday (via ESPN) and was invariably asked to comment on speculation over his star playmaker.

Reports on Thursday had suggested that Isco was to be shipped out of Santiago Bernabeu after he failed to impress Zidane in the matches he had been handed opportunities in.

However, the Frenchman blasted those claims and revealed that he intended to keep the 25-year-old out of the clutches of teams like Liverpool.

He said: "You were all asking before why I did not want to sign players in January. It is because I believe in my team. When I begin something, I go to the death with what I have.

"I want Isco to spend all his career here. That will not change. He is a very good footballer, he has shown that, and can always show that, so [the report] is a lie. I am happy you asked me so I can answer this."

Zidane also spoke up about the form of some of his Galactico stars, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo criticized in some quarters for not playing to his best ability.

The former France international explained that he felt the Portuguese superstar was actually more motivated than he usually is in a bid to try and haul Real out of their current malaise.

He added: "Maybe [Ronaldo] is more motivated at the moment, and wants to show what he can do. There have been moments when he has not scored goals, but he will always be there in the important moments.

"We know the reality we have. That it will be a difficult game, but these are the games that the players like.

"When things go well, there are many things that come together so you can win. The same when things are negative. It is not just physical or mental, but a bit of everything.

"We must try and be more consistent. This year we have not gone on a run of seven, eight, 10 games in a row. We can turn this around, as we have the capacity to do that."