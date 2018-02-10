Allegri Pleased by 'Professional' Win Over Fiorentina & Looks Ahead to 'Important' UCL Spurs Clash

Juventus went top of Serie A on Friday night in Florence as they comfortably dispatched Fiorentina 2-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and will now have a close eye on Napoli's home clash against Lazio on Saturday night.

Anything less than a win and Massimiliano Allegri's side will remain on course to defend their league title this campaign.

Goals from former Viola fan favourite Federico Bernardeschi on his return and Argentine talisman Gonzalo Higuain sealed the three points on the night.

Speaking after the game, the Italian coach praised his side's "professional" performance, claiming (h/t Calcio Mercato): "We knew how hard it was, since for them it was the race of the season.



"Thanks to them, but congratulations to my boys, who knew how to defend, because when you can not attack, you have to move differently."





When asked about the controversial VAR decision that saw a Fiorentina penalty overruled at 0-0, the Juve boss revealed: "I waited for the referee's decision on the bench and fortunately the penalty was cancelled, but from the field it seemed like there was a foul, however I was there waiting to give us the penalty or return the ball."

4. Paulo Dybala in Serie A this season:



5 goals from outside the box

Attempts (excluding blocked shots): 33

Conversion rate: 15.15%



"Dybala’s curling efforts often beggar belief, starting outside the post and swerving into the corners of the goal." pic.twitter.com/CjvB8PM8cT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 8, 2018

Ahead of the Champions League clash against Tottenham on Tuesday, Allegri is hoping Paulo Dybala will make his long awaited return from a thigh injury: "It is difficult to think of closing it [the tie] in Turin, and we will have to play an important game, playing well under all points of view.

"Dybala... we hope he is available against Tottenham, he is an important player and we do not want to take risks.

"We need to make sure that those who are outside are better recovered, we can not accelerate; risking to lose them for the entire season."







