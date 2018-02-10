Arsenal Boss Wenger Claims it's Too Early to Compare Aubameyang to Club Legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned it is too soon to compare the Gunners new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to record-goalscorer Thierry Henry.

The north London side signed Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee of £56m in January. The 28-year-old made his debut last weekend in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton and opened his account for the club after scoring their fourth goal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Qualities about Aubameyang, such as his pace, has led to comparisons with Arsenal legend Henry. However, ahead of their clash with rivals Tottenham on Saturday, manager Arsene Wenger has stressed that it is too early for such comparisons, but Henry is a good example to follow for Arsenal's new signing.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the 68-year-old said: "It is an ambitious statement but it is a good one. Henry is the best goalscorer ever in Arsenal's history, so it doesn't mean he will score as many goals. But why not?

"He is Thierry Henry with his quality of runs. But it's a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here. He has played one game. But it's a good example to follow. His finish was brilliant. His finishing is good. You don't score by coincidence for so many years, if you score many goals."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Aubameyang scored 98 times in 144 appearances in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund, but Wenger warned that it may be more difficult to be prolific in the 'difficult' Premier League.





He continued: "What we have observed is that the transfer nowadays from the goals scored in other leagues, does not necessarily transfer 100 per-cent to the English Premier League.

"When we played at Swansea, we played against 10 men in the last 25 yards and that doesn't exist anywhere in Europe. To be as prolific in the Premier League is today much more difficult."