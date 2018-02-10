Bayern Munich Send Manuel Neuer on Holiday to Continue Rehab on Broken Metatarsal

Manuel Neuer will continue his rehabilitation from a broken metatarsal in "warmer climates" over the Valentines period, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

The German international was only able to register three Bundesliga appearances this season before Sven Ulreich was called upon by Carlo Ancelotti to deputise for the injured Neuer.

Yashin deserves a shout for being such an icon, but the best goalkeeper of all time is Manuel Neuer. Revolutionised the position and does everything better than just about any other goalkeeper ever has. — Callum McCarthy (@clmmcrthy) January 29, 2018

The 31-year-old goalkeeper conceded just two goals in the early stages of the Hinrunde, both of which came from TSG Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth in a 2-0 defeat at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

"For the first time this season coach Jupp Heynckes faces tough selection decisions this weekend," Bayern confirmed in a statement on their official website.

"The 31-year-old will spend his time in warmer climes until 18 February. Neuer has been assigned individual training plans to continue his rehab on a daily basis."

The club also confirmed that a number of injured players in the squad, most notably being the long-term absentee Thiago Alcântara, have returned and are almost ready for regular first-team action.

"Apart from Manuel Neuer, who is recovering from a broken metatarsal, [coach Jupp] Heynckes has all 19 outfield players and three goalkeepers at his disposal," the statement continued.

"The 22 players are preparing for the next home match against Schalke 04, but captain Neuer will instead take a short holiday after consulting the German record champions' medical unit."