Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg: Batshuayi Scores Again as Resurgent BVB Rise to Third

Borussia Dortmund beat Hamburg 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Signal Iduna Park in what was a very impressive display from die Schwarzgelben.



Goals on the day came from new boy Michy Batshuayi and Mario Gotze, as the win lifts Dortmund into third place following Bayer Leverkusen's surprise defeat to Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund controlled the majority of the first period. However, despite their possession they failed to break down the Hamburg back line and test Christian Mathenia in goal. The away side looked to play on the counter attack at it was them who had the best opportunity of a first half with very little chances.





Douglas crossed the ball in and, if not for Lukasz Piszczek's efforts in blocking Bobby Wood's close range volley, then the away side would have taken a surprise lead.

284 - Lukasz Piszczek plays his 284th competitive match for @BVB_English today, drawing level with Stephane Chapuisat. Only one foreign footballer played more often for @BVB_English: Dede (398 times). Identity. #BVBHSV — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 10, 2018

One bright note for the home side was the return of club hero Marco Reus. The German international found it hard to find space in-between the lines in the first period, but when he did get on the ball he showed his quality with his signature classy inter-play.





The home side began the second half brilliantly and with only four minutes played they finally had their goal.





After a great incisive pass from Reus, Christian Pulisic squared the ball across the face of the goal and it was Batshuayi who slid the ball into the back of the net - and afterwards celebrated in a very similar acrobatic fashion to that of a certain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

BATSMAN STRIKES AGAIN! And Christian Pulisic with the assist!



Dortmund 1-0 Hamburg pic.twitter.com/5G45oxIfVf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 10, 2018

As the game wore on Dortmund began to exploit the spaces in behind the Hamburg defence and they should have grabbed their second just minutes after Batshuayi's opener.

After being slipped through by Reus, Andre Schurrle found himself one-on-one with Mathenia, however the German failed to beat the Hamburg number one and the home side still only led by the one goal.

In the dying moments of the game Dortmund finally got their second goal of the game, as Schurrle broke away and slipped in Gotze, who replaced Reus, and the midfielder chipped the ball over the onrushing Mathenia and in doing so gave the home side all three points.