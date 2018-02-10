Henrik Mkhitaryan Claims Arsene Wenger Has a 'Better Understanding' of Players Than Jose Mourinho

New Arsenal signing Henrik Mkhitaryan has praised new boss Arsene Wenger, while firing a dig at his old boss, by saying that he understands players better than Jose Mourinho.

After completing a move to the Gunners which saw Alexis Sanchez go the other way, Mkhitaryan provided a hat-trick of assists in his first start for the club in their 5-1 demolishing of Everton.

The Armenian has now come out and compared his two most recent managers, stating their is a host of differences between Mourinho and Wenger, who are known for having their fair share of conflict.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

When speaking to SFR Sport, Mkhitaryan said: ''Mourinho required a lot from the players. A lot, he was very hard. Arsene Wenger is friendlier, he understands, can think about players' situations, is calmer. That's the difference.''





The creative midfielder started the season well at Old Trafford before falling out of favour at the club and despite this, he seems fairly proud with with how things went at the Manchester club.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He said when asked about his time in Manchester: ''I think I left an impression in Manchester, although I had difficulties. We won three trophies in a year and a half, it's not every club that does that.





''We won the Europa League final, I scored a goal. If people say that I have not had enough success it is their opinion, but I can say that I had a lot of success at the club.''