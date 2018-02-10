Jumping the Gun: Sunderland Sheepishly Delete Tweet After Shock Comeback Against Bristol City

By 90Min
February 10, 2018

Sunderland's social media team were made to feel both relieved and very embarrassed at the same time, after the Black Cats rallied back to snatch a point against promotion hopefuls Bristol City on Saturday.

The Robins went up 3-0 in just 37 minutes, but the last 20 minutes of the match left the fans who had left prematurely quite regretful.

Apparently, Black Cats supporters started leaving before the halftime whistle; little did they know their side would ultimately force a draw.

"40' The #redandwhite army are heading for the exits and to be perfectly honest you can't blame them," Sunderland tweeted during the match, as shared across the internet by eagle-eyed viewers who weren't going to let the club away with that one.

Josh Brownhill would score an own goal in the second half, before Aiden McGeady made it 3-2 and Marlon Pack diverted a shot into the back of his own net to seal the draw.

Of course, said tweet was promptly deleted, but it's up there with the best deleted tweets in the history of deleted tweets.

"It is a matter of mentality and you must never give up, no matter how bad it is," new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman told the BBC following the match. 

"It is about responsibility and accountability and they showed some courage.

"No-one else is going to help us. There are enough games and enough points to take care of ourselves."‬‬

