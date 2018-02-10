Jumping the Gun: Sunderland Sheepishly Delete Tweet After Shock Comeback Against Bristol City

Sunderland's social media team were made to feel both relieved and very embarrassed at the same time, after the Black Cats rallied back to snatch a point against promotion hopefuls Bristol City on Saturday.

The Robins went up 3-0 in just 37 minutes, but the last 20 minutes of the match left the fans who had left prematurely quite regretful.

Imagine traveling 290 miles from Sunderland to Bristol to leave early after going 3-0 down, only to come back and draw 3-3 😩😅 #SAFC — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) February 10, 2018

Apparently, Black Cats supporters started leaving before the halftime whistle; little did they know their side would ultimately force a draw.

"40' The #redandwhite army are heading for the exits and to be perfectly honest you can't blame them," Sunderland tweeted during the match, as shared across the internet by eagle-eyed viewers who weren't going to let the club away with that one.

Josh Brownhill would score an own goal in the second half, before Aiden McGeady made it 3-2 and Marlon Pack diverted a shot into the back of his own net to seal the draw.

Of course, said tweet was promptly deleted, but it's up there with the best deleted tweets in the history of deleted tweets.

Chris Coleman deciding to leave Wales and join Sunderland has to be the worst decision made in the North East since the people of Hartlepool hung a monkey, thinking it was a French spy. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 10, 2018

"It is a matter of mentality and you must never give up, no matter how bad it is," new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman told the BBC following the match.

"It is about responsibility and accountability and they showed some courage.

"No-one else is going to help us. There are enough games and enough points to take care of ourselves."‬‬