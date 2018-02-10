American soccer icon Landon Donovan made his debut Saturday night for Liga MX side Club León, marking his second comeback from retirement.

Donovan was on the bench at the start and entered in the 83rd minute of León’s 2–1 win over Puebla.

The 35-year-old playmaker signed with León in mid-January. He had not played since retiring for a second time after making five appearances for LA Galaxy in late 2016. Donovan’s comeback with the Galaxy also came after a two-year layoff.

Donovan spent the bulk of his career with the Galaxy but also had stints with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Everton.

By picking up two points on Saturday, León​ jumped up to fifth place in the league through six games.