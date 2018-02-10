Leicester Star Empathises With 'Bitterly Disappointed' Mahrez as Winger Returns From 2-Week Absence

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has admitted that he understands why Riyad Mahrez was disappointed at not being able to secure a deadline day move to Manchester City.

The Citizens are believed to have offered £65m for the Algerian winger during the last few hours of the January transfer window. However, the Foxes had slapped on £95m valuation on Mahrez, forcing Manchester City to end their interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Although Schmeichel has admitted that he does have some sympathy for Mahrez, the Danish goalkeeper has insisted that the Leicester City squad are staying focused ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"Obviously any kind of issue like that is unwelcome, but it's an issue for Riyad to sort out, and when he decides what to do we'll have to adjust," Schmeichel told Sky Sports.

"Anyone who knows Riyad will know the ability that he has got, and he'll be bitterly disappointed not to have been able to go to a club where he could potentially win four trophies this year, and I think everybody gets and respects that.

"His reaction to that; that's on him, that's up to him what he chooses to do. For us, we've got a massive game to look forward to now, we have to get back on track, get a win soon, so for us that's got to be our focus."