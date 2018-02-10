Liverpool Learn Price-Tag of Transfer Target Christian Pulisic as Race for Dortmund Star Hots Up

Liverpool are tipped to add a host of players to their ranks throughout the summer transfer window and the price-tag of one of their top targets, Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, has been revealed.

The United States international is of interest to a host of Premier League clubs, including rivals Manchester United, and with the 19-year-old lighting up the Bundesliga, German broadcasters Sport 1, via the Metro, have claimed his signature will set the Reds back at least €100m (£88m).

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The attacking midfielder is expected to reach super-stardom and although Dortmund are determined to keep hold of their starlet, it is understood that they will be willing to re-evaluate their stance should an astronomical bid be submitted.

The 19-year-old is an attractive prospect for Liverpool and their owners given his strong ties to the United States, and after cementing his place in Dortmund's side since making his debut in 2016, he would be certain to hit the ground running at Anfield.

Pulisic to Liverpool just makes sense in every way possible — Rob (@Ifcrob) February 2, 2018

Despite previously admitting to being a Manchester United fan growing up, it is understood that his ties to Dortmund's former manager Jurgen Klopp could prove decisive should he make the move to England.

Even former US and Everton striker Brian McBride encouraged Pulisic to join the Reds earlier in the week should both Liverpool and United come calling, as he said: "Choosing for him a club that would help him develop his style and his skill set is going to be a necessity.

"I would make sure the club plays the style of soccer I play. If you're going to Manchester United, you know you're not going to be on the ball nearly as much as you are at Liverpool or Real Madrid."

With money in the bank following the £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho, the Reds should not be deterred by the price-tag for the 19-year-old who has scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.