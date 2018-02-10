Man Utd's Alexis Sanchez Discusses Why He Joined the 'Biggest Club in England'

Alexis Sanchez has admitted he made the move from Arsenal to Manchester United to 'win everything' on offer, and hailed the Red Devils as the 'biggest club in England'.

The Chile international exchanged the Emirates for Old Trafford in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the January transfer window, ending his three-and-a-half-year spell in north London in a quest to further develop as a player.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has had a mixed start to life with United having bounced back from a rocky performance in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham by netting a goal on his home debut against Huddersfield last week.

Although Sanchez acknowledged Arsenal as a heavy hitter in the Premier League, it was not until he made the move to United that he realised the true size of the Manchester club.

"I think that Manchester United, since I was young - and I'm not just saying this because I'm here, I'm an honest guy and I never lie - I think it's the biggest club in England. That's what I think," Sanchez told Sky Sports' Thierry Henry.

Alexis Sanchez will be a very successful signing for Manchester United. He is fantastic and is already a great fit. I have high hopes for him. — ㅤㅤㅤ (@Cr7galaxy7) January 31, 2018

"There are lots of big clubs, and having played for Arsenal, they are also one of them. It's a huge club and I was there.

"But coming here, looking at the badge, I think United have to win everything because it's such a big club. The club crest says it all."

Whilst Sanchez had been subject to serious interest from rivals City, who look destined to clinch silverware this season, the 29-year-old insisted that he would not have made the move north if he did not believe United would add to their trophy collection in the near future.

He added: "I came here to win [things]. I left Arsenal because I wanted to develop and learn as a player, and get to experience a new club. Manchester United are a huge club on the global stage. I came here to win everything. Otherwise I wouldn't have come here."

Sanchez is expected to feature for United for the fourth time when United make the trip to face Newcastle on Sunday.

