Former Watford boss Marco Silva has been named by The Times as one of the candidates to take over as manager at Chelsea if Antonio Conte is made to relinquish his post as the Blues' coach this season.

The Italian is under some real pressure, given recent results, and despite the club's willingness to stick with him for the time being, that could certainly change if he fails to turn things around in a timely fashion.

Silva is believed to be an attractive option as a caretaker boss due to the long-term targets - such as former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique - averse to starting out at Stamford Bridge in the middle of the season.

Guus Hiddink has been the go-to as interim coach in recent years, but most of the players who formed bonds with the Dutchman have already left Chelsea, plus the 71-year-old's last spell at Stamford Bridge wasn't as successful as his first.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia is understood to hold huge admiration for Silva, who impressed immensely during early days at Watford. His reputation did take a hit following his sacking by the Hornets, but he is considered to be a great interim prospect for the struggling Premier League champions.

Conte, though, has insisted that he is committed to Chelsea and intends to see out his contract with the club.

"I've not thought for one moment of the possibility of going away from this club. My commitment and the commitment of my players is totally for this club," the former Italy boss told reporters at his press conference ahead of Monday's crucial clash with West Brom.

"Every single player knows we have to try to improve the results and play better. Against Watford it was totally negative."