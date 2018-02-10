Ousmane Dembele Set for Barça Return Against Getafe After Hamstring Injury Recovery

Ousmane Dembele has been given the green light to resume full training - and potentially feature against Getafe on Sunday.

The Barcelona star had been sidelined with a hamstring strain for over a month, just a few weeks after he had fully recovered from a ruptured thigh muscle that had forced him to miss three months' worth of football.

However, La Blaugrana's Twitter account relaid the good news to the club's supporters on Saturday as manager Ernesto Valverde revealed that the winger was ready to return and could even do so when Barca take on El Azulones.

He told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "We have high hopes for Dembele. He will help us with his quality. He is feeling good and will be introduced little by little.

"He’s a player on whom we have many hopes pinned, we need to be careful, hopefully he is going to do things in this phase of the competition that is so decisive. But he’s the kind of player who can help us.

"He’s been getting into the group dynamic, slowly adapting to the team. Tomorrow is a good game for him to be involved in."

Dembele's Barca career has been stop-start in nature following his £135m switch from Borussia Dortmund last August, with his two injuries restricting him to only eight senior appearances thus far.

Those games have come in two blocks of four, and his last outing for the Catalan giants came in the 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad that saw him pick up his hamstring problem.

The France international will likely be eased back into the fold by Valverde after his setbacks, but Dembele could be utilised in the Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea if he comes through any run out against Getafe unscathed.

