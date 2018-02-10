Sam Allardyce Explains the Thought Process Behind Deciding to Sign £27m Striker Cenk Tosun

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has backed Cenk Tosun to succeed in England despite a difficult start to life at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old completed a £27m move from Beşiktaş during the January transfer window as the Toffees desperately looked to add some firepower to their attack.

Although Tosun hasn't been able to replicate the goalscoring prowess he showed during his time in Istanbul, Everton's manager still believes that the Turkish international will prove his worth.

"It is difficult for him at the moment but it is a difficult league to play in," Allardyce told Everton's official website. "We have to look at the situation in January and say, ‘Here you go, can you do it?’.

"Everything we looked at from the club’s point of view - and I am not just talking about me and Steve Walsh - I am talking about the whole scouting system and the board, and the algorithm company we use, everything about it said, ‘yes’ [Tosun will succeed in England].

"We hope in the fullness of time that will be precisely the case and he will show for us exactly what he did at Beşiktaş."

Tosun helped guide Beşiktaş into the knockout stages of the Champions League this season, with the German-born striker's four group stage goals for the Black Eagles setting up a two-legged tie against Bayern Munich.





However, Tosun is still waiting to find the back of the net in an Everton shirt and Allardyce appears to favour starting Oumar Niasse in his first-team.