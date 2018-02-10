How to Watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal in a North London Derby on Saturday, February 10. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 10, 2018

Tottenham hosts Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Arsenal enters Saturday in sixth place on the Premier League table with 45 points through 26 games. The Gunners are coming off a 5–1 win over Everton, paced by new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tottenham is currently in fifth place on the league table with 49 points. Spurs are coming off a 2–0 win over Newport County in a FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Arsenal earned the win when the teams last faced off in November. 

Find out how to watch the North London Derby below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

