Tottenham hosts Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in a Premier League match.

Arsenal enters Saturday in sixth place on the Premier League table with 45 points through 26 games. The Gunners are coming off a 5–1 win over Everton, paced by new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tottenham is currently in fifth place on the league table with 49 points. Spurs are coming off a 2–0 win over Newport County in a FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Arsenal earned the win when the teams last faced off in November.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.