VIDEO: Juventus Release Trailer for Highly-Anticipated Netflix Docu-Series

Italian Serie A champions Juventus have released the trailer for their upcoming documentary series, which will soon be available for viewing on Netflix.

Mark February 16th on your calendars! 🗓 Juventus & Netflix announce release date for docuseries! 🎥https://t.co/Ie1RmfP9vY vía @DigitalSportUK #DigiSport pic.twitter.com/vr1vEIofcX — Sports Business Inst (@SBI_Barcelona) January 25, 2018

The show, called First Team, is set to drop on February 16, as was previously announced by the video streaming giants, and will seek to bring fans closer to the club with loads of behind-the-scenes access.

Supporters will have the privilege of viewing exclusive interviews and footage, hearing from their favourite stars both past and present, and connecting with the club's coaching and management staff.





Check the trailer out below:

The description attached to the above video reads: "Follow the events of Juventus during the 2017-2018 season as they prepare for one of the most difficult years, in which the club tries to capture the Italian championship for the seventh consecutive time while trying a new assault on the UEFA Champions League."





Certainly seems the type of show any football fan, even those who don't support Juve, would want to watch.





And what's more, it's only six days away.