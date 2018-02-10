Watford Boss Javi Gracia Faces Selection Crisis With 10 First-Team Players Missing Through Injury

Watford manager Javi Gracia faces a selection headache ahead of his side's clash against West Ham on Saturday with 10 first team players unavailable due to injury.

It's been a dismal season for the Hornets regarding injuries their players have picked up, and it seems that this crisis won't be coming to an end anytime soon.

The long list of casualties include Tom Cleverley, Christian Kabasele and Will Hughes, with Miguel Britos, who only recently returned to training following a short spell out of the team, also on the list.

Britos joins Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley, Heurelho Gomes, Will Hughes, Kiko Feminia, Jerome Sinclair and Nathaniel Chalobah on the list of players unavailable to Javi Gracia. "I think we are in the same situation as the last game." #watfordfc — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 9, 2018

With so many players currently sidelined through injury, the Hornets only have 17 fit first team players available for their clash against the Hammers, as reported by the Watford Observer.

However, despite the doom and gloom surrounding the current injury crisis the Hornets do travel to the London Stadium in high spirits after their brilliant 4-1 win over Chelsea on Monday night. New signing Gerard Deulofeu was fantastic on the night and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Spaniard shine once again come Saturday.