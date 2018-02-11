Borussia Dortmund Boss Peter Stöger Praises His Teams Work Ethic Following Win Over Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger has praised his sides work ethic following their hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hamburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon.





Dortmund needed two second half goals from new boy Michy Batshuayi and the returning Mario Götze to secure all three points, and speaking after the game Stöger praised the work ethic that his players showed in what was a 'difficult match' for die Schwarzgelben, as quoted by the club's official website.

"It was a difficult match against a well-organised opponent, to whom we gave chances because in some phases our passing was too slow or not accurate enough.





"There were positive elements to our game as well: when things are tough, there must be a willingness to work hard. I had the feeling that the lads really put a lot in to get into the lead, even if not everything worked. It was a small step in the right direction."

4 - Michy Batshuayi had a hand in all 4 @BVB goals since he plays for Dortmund (3 goals, 1 assist). Rocket. #bvbhsv — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 10, 2018

Another positive note to come from the game was the return of club hero Marco Reus. The Germany international started the game and lasted 70 minutes on his return after eight months out.





Up next for Dortmund is the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie against Atalanta on Thursday. The Bundesliga giants have home advantage on Thursday, and with the league seemingly out of reach, die Schwarzgelben will be going all out to win the competition.