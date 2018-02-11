Claude Puel Looking to the Future After Riyad Mahrez Returns in Humbling Defeat at Man City

Leicester boss Claude Puel was in philosophical mood after watching his side crash to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in Saturday's late kick off.

The Foxes have undergone a turbulent week at the King Power Stadium, with key player Riyad Mahrez absent from training for the majority of the week after a proposed deadline day transfer to Manchester City fell through.

The Algerian midfielder returned to the fold as a second-half substitute, and speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Puel stressed the importance of moving the club forward with Mahrez.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I've said a lot of times it was important Riyad came back to work hard in training" he said. "He has maintained good fitness to come back quickly. Now we need to look forward, to move on with all our best players."

"We need to forget this game. We played against a great team and we need to look forward now and prepare for our next game with confidence."

The Foxes went into the half-time break level at the Etihad, but were blown away by a four-goal blitz from Sergio Aguero in the second half, with Puel admitting it had been a difficult evening for his side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in 4 Things We Learned From Man City's All Conquering Display Against Leicester at the Etihad)

"We had some luck to come back in the game after their first goal, we conceded the goals in a bad time just at the beginning of both halves.

"They killed the game with the second and took confidence, and then it's difficult to resist against a team like this. They press, they play between the lines. It's difficult to start and have a certain position against them - but it's a lot of goals conceded, which is a shame."

The Foxes return to action this Friday against Sheffield United in the FA Cup fifth round, before resuming their Premier League campaign against Stoke.