Derby-Day Hero Harry Kane Serves Humble Pie for Piers Morgan Over Aubameyang Tweet

It was Tottenham's Harry Kane who not only got the last laugh on the pitch, but also off the pitch too. Kane's headed winner in Saturday's North London Derby against Arsenal was the only goal in a game that deserved more goals, though it was the only goal that mattered for his side, as well as his bragging rights over pundit Piers Morgan.

Ahead of the NLD, Morgan had made a jibe at Harry Kane's status of the world's best striker on his Twitter, insinuating that new Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was better. It was only fair that after Spurs' win over their rivals that Kane would, in turn, mock Morgan for his presumptuous tweet.

(You may be interested in reading Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino saying his side must cement a top-four position after NLD win)





Kane's headed winner was his 23rd goal of the Premier League season, in a performance that earned him the man of the match award. His performance also earned him a showering of praise from Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who donned his player as the best striker in the world.

The win for Spurs sees them climb into third in the table, as well as creating a larger gap between them and Arsenal. It looks increasingly likely that Spurs will once again finish above the Gunners for the second successive time.

The Gunners sit seven points adrift from their North London foes, and more importantly, six points from a Champions League spot.