Diego Simeone Praises Hard Work After Atletico Madrid Grind Out 'Intense​' Win in Malaga

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone was happy to see his side capitalise on an early mistake from Málaga and show their defensive qualities to secure all three points at La Rosaleda Stadium.

Antoine Griezmann took just 40 seconds to open the scoring on Saturday after pouncing on Saúl Ñíguez's deflected effort and Atlético went on to dominate the first-half.





The Frenchman dedicated his goal to Nacho Barberá, a young player who passed away last week during a UD Alzira U12 match.

This win is for you. pic.twitter.com/4GeKkrPWMo — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 10, 2018

Despite seeing Málaga improve after the restart, Los Colchoneros held on to increase their lead over Valencia in the La Liga table.





"We started off strongly, took advantage of our rival’s mistake and scored," Simeone said, as quoted by the club's official website. "Málaga, due to their necessities, worked very well and played an intense match. This was an important win."

"It was an even match, Málaga were always in it. We couldn’t find a way to feel a bit more comfortable.

"Our team is renewing itself and everyone is excited," he added. "We’re in this position because our group is working hard and because the team is always the most important thing."