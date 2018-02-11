Man Utd Boss Mourinho Claims David de Gea Sale 'Makes No Sense' as Real Madrid Remain Interested

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has claimed that selling David de Gea to Real Madrid wouldn't be a nonsensical piece of business - as the club is aiming to attract quality players rather than sell them.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League encounter against Newcastle United, via Sky Sports, the Portuguese manager was quizzed on the future of the talented goalkeeper, and hit out at claims that the club could sell him to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Mourinho said:

"Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense.

"If you want to go to that level (title winners), we have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis (Sanchez), (Nemanja) Matic, (Paul) Pogba and so on, and don't let our best players go."





Man Utd fans will be desperate to hold on to the Spaniard, who has become arguably the finest goalkeeper in the Premier League since making the switch from Atlético Madrid in 2011. Real Madrid are in the market for a goalkeeper next summer, as Zinedine Zidane is rumoured to be losing patience with his current first choice stopper Keylor Navas.

If De Gea decides to stay at Old Trafford, Los Blancos may well move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois - who admitted earlier in the week that his 'heart is in Madrid'. The Belgian's children live in the Spanish capital with their mother, and the father of three is reportedly desperate to move closer to his sons and daughter.





With the Blues enduring an abysmal run of form, they could lose both Courtois and talismanic forward Eden Hazard in the summer transfer window - if Antonio Conte's side are unable to secure qualification for next season's Champions League. The battle for the top four is set to be intense, with Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs all vying for the spots below Man City.



