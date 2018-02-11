Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Claims He Is the Premier League's Best-Behaved Manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ironically claimed that he should be awarded as the Premier League’s most well-behaved boss.





Former Chelsea manager Mourinho is no stranger to controversy on the touchline- landing him in trouble with the FA many times over the years- but it would seem that the Portuguese feels he has done enough to prove that he has finally got his act together.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

While Mourinho has admitted that he is far from the reformed character, he has made a conscious effort this season to improve his behaviour during matches.

Reported by Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "I am fully committed to win the award this season of the best-behaved manager on the touchline. I am serious!

Fewest games taken to reach 150 points in @premierleague as a manager:

58 Jose Mourinho

65 Pep Guardiola

70 Sir Alex Ferguson

71 Carlo Ancelotti, Manuel Pellegrini

75 Roberto Mancini pic.twitter.com/WPpxsPJI8R — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 10, 2018

"There are so many awards - performance of the week, manager of the month and this and that - they should give one (to) the guy that behaves best on the touchline and it should be the fourth official to vote.

"I'm pretty sure that I would win. I'm serious! I didn't create one problem to one fourth official on a touchline, apart from my red card at Southampton when I put a foot on the pitch.

"I'm serious, I prepare myself, I'm really happy. I'm not free of losing my temper, my control in one match. I'm not perfect.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho reveals main difference between Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez https://t.co/4xdsxwUwWx pic.twitter.com/aiqhHjdeaR — hardeyloye (@hardeyloye2) February 11, 2018

"I'm not going from the Bad One to the Perfect One, no way, but I try, I make an effort and I'm happy with the way things are going."

Mourinho went on to discuss the cultural aspect of the English game, and while he likes certain aspects of the style of play, he feels he needs to address the incidents’ when his players are receiving heavy treatment in matches.

Manchester United new-boy Alexis Sanchez takes swipe at Manchester City https://t.co/V4OTgEcf8h pic.twitter.com/vKQ9JLLxEs — Sun Sport (@SunSport) February 9, 2018

"I feel that English football has some cultural heritage, tradition, and there are some qualities I really like in the game," continued Mourinho.

"But I have to cry a little bit, I have to try to protect my players because, really, you can see the way Alexis was welcomed.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Yes, he's a tough boy, he's a pure guy. He copes with that, and at Yeovil too in difficult conditions with some bad tackles like against Huddersfield, and the referees have just to... I don't like the word protect the players because it looks like they have to protect only the top players - and I think on the pitch every player is the same.

(You may also be interested in VIDEO: Fan Appears to Spot Sir Alex Ferguson Telling Jose Mourinho to Play Youth Starlet More Often)

"They can't look at a player and say this guy is very talented so I have to protect him. No, they have to protect them equally."