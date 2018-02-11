Mauricio Pochettino Brands Talisman Harry Kane the 'Present and Future' of Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino has lavished praise on North London Derby match-winner Harry Kane, insisting he is both the present and the future of Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane scored the only goal of the game at Wembley on Saturday to claim all three points for Spurs over their bitter rivals, taking his personal tally of goals in the league to 23.

It's been another fine season for the England striker, with many people at this point labelling him as the best out-and-out striker in world football.

His last-gasp penalty against Liverpool last weekend saw him join the Premier League '100 club' at just 24 years of age, and there is growing expectation now that Kane will threaten Alan Shearer's record tally of 260 top flight goals before he hangs up his boots.

His importance to the Tottenham side cannot be overstated, and after the comfortable victory over Arsenal, Pochettino said of his superstar, as quoted by Marca: "He's the present and future of this club. Everything he is achieving is incredible. I'm happy for him and very proud that he is part of our team."

It's now seven goals in seven North London Derby matches for Kane, and he added after the game: "I look forward to these matches, the whole team had a great game. I was lucky enough to score.

"This is what we needed, we've played Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal and we've taken seven points out of nine, that's great."

Spurs went third in the table with the result, and will be banking on the prolonged form of Kane to carry them to a Champions League spot come May.

