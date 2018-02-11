Mendy Provides Hilarious Twitter Reaction to Kevin De Bruyne Masterclass Against Leicester

Many of us were in awe watching Kevin De Bruyne tear yet another Premier League team to shreds on Saturday, but it wasn't just the fans who were blown away by his performance.

The Belgian maestro is having an incredible season and is continuously the heartbeat of such a fantastic side, and Saturday evening against the Foxes was no different.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The midfielder had the game by the scruff of the neck since minute one, and tabled three assists to take his personal tally to 14 for the season, with seven goals.

He has now opened up a significant gap in the assists chart between himself and teammate Leroy Sane (10) and Paul Pogba (9), and is viewed as the undisputed number one creator in the division.

36942 assist from De Bruyne 😂 pic.twitter.com/XTlhcF4can — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) February 10, 2018

One man particularly struck by De Bruyne's incredible creativity was injured full-back Benjamin Mendy who took to Twitter, as he so often does, to comment.

He wrote '36942 assist from De Bruyne', complete with laughing emoji and Alan-from-The-Hangover gif, summarising perfectly how we all feel watching him play - just how does he do it?

He was then forced to amend his number to 36943 and then 36944 as the 26-year-old set up Aguero twice, and on the Argentinian, Mendy tweeted a very appropriate gif of DJ Khalid and his famous catchphrase.

The striker hit four goals in the 5-1 victory to take him to within just two goals of leading goalscorer Harry Kane, and the former Atletico Madrid attacker will have a great chance to scoop the Golden Boot for the first time if he can stay fit and firing.

