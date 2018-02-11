Petr Cech Rues Out-of-Form Lacazette's Missed Chances in Tottenham Defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has seemingly passed the blame on to out-of-form teammate Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat against Spurs, implying that the Frenchman’s missed chances costed them the game.





Spurs secured all three points at Wembley in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off courtesy of a second half Harry Kane header, but Arsenal substitute Lacazette spurned two glorious opportunities in the closing stages of the game which could have produced a different outcome for Arsene Wenger’s side.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Lacazette’s first opportunity saw him volley Hector Bellerin’s lofted ball wildly over the bar, though he would have had to display some quality technique to divert the ball into the back of Hugo Lloris’ net.

The Frenchman’s second opportunity on the other hand left much to be desired. Alex Iwobi put Lacazette clean through on goal leaving him with just Lloris to beat, but the former Lyon forward fluffed his lines at the vital moment and dragged his shot just wide of the post.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Cech- reported by The Metro- did not shy away in his own analysis of the game: “In this type of game you need to take your chances, and I know we had two at the end. But unfortunately we did not take them,” he said following the defeat.

“As I said before the game, it was a game which had a huge importance. Not only because it was a north London derby and obviously this is the most important game for Arsenal fans. But obviously for the position in the table we were behind, we needed to close the gap and we’ve failed to do so.”

Hugo Lloris is one of the quickest goalkeepers off his line - and that is why Alexandre Lacazette missed a glorious late opportunity in yesterday’s north London derby.



- Glenn Murray speaking on Goals on Sunday pic.twitter.com/slVOViDTn0 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) February 11, 2018

Yesterday’s match saw Spurs rise to third in the league while Arsenal remained in sixth. The Gunners now find themselves six points off of the top four- a tally which could rise to nine should Liverpool win their game in hand against Southampton on Sunday.

(You may also be interested in 'Wenger Admits Lacazette Frustration at Lack of Game Time but Insists Striker's Feelings are Normal')





Arsenal will next be in action on Thursday night when they travel to Sweden to face Ostersunds in the round of 32 stage of the Europa League.