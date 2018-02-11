Samuel Eto'o Labels Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 'One of the Best Players in the World'

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has expressed his belief that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is now "one of the best players in the world".

The Egyptian forward has been exceptional since his summer move from Roma, scoring a prolific 21 times in the Premier League.

And Eto'o, a player with experience of copious goalscoring, has made clear his admiration of Salah.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

“He has probably been one of the best players in the world," he said - quoted by the Daily Star.

“His performances for Liverpool have been great and, for me, I am always glad to see African players at the top level."

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Forward Reveals Desire to Remain at Anfield for 'Years to Come')

Mohamed Salah is looking to equal or break Robbie Fowler's @premierleague record of 19 left-footed goals in a single season.



18 of Salah's 21 PL goals this season have been with his left.@SouthamptonFC v @LFC live on Sky Sports PL at 4:15pm on Sunday



. pic.twitter.com/CwF0uhqPTx — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 9, 2018

Eto'o, who was present at last month's African Football awards, also praised Salah for winning the continent's Player of the Year.

“He deserves his award and hopefully he has more years like this,” he said.

It is not only Salah's form in front of goal that has attracted plaudits this season. The 25-year-old has been commended for his attitude, and Eto'o has backed him to become a future Liverpool captain.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added: “He will not scream at you to do this or do that but people like him command respect.

“His attitude off the pitch also makes him a natural leader. He can grow into a captain there.”

Salah and his Liverpool teammates travel to Southampton on Sunday looking to secure their place in the Premier League's top four.