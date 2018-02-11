Sergio Aguero Reveals His Favourite Strike Against Leicester & Best Hat-Trick in City Colours

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored four goals on Saturday, as the league leaders re-established their 16-point lead over nearest challengers Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Citizens were too much for Leicester at the Etihad, beating the Midlands club 5-1 thanks to Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne masterclasses.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Aguero, who joined City seven years ago, took his personal tally for the season to 21 in the league, gaining significant ground on Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts, and the Argentine revealed after the game that it was his final strike in the match which was his favourite.

He received a pass from an inside left position on the edge of the penalty box from Phil Foden and unleashed a dipping drive in off the crossbar that gave Kasper Schmeichel little chance.

Aguero reckoned it was his favourite because it has had been 'a long while' since the last time he scored from outside the box.

Which goal was your favourite today, and which is your favourite of your twelve hat-tricks for the Club? pic.twitter.com/qPzoj8t8zn — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 10, 2018

The former Atletico Madrid star was then pressed for his favourite hat-trick for the club since his move in 2011. With 12 to choose from, Aguero recalled the one he hit against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages in 2014.

City trailed the Germans, managed by Pep Guardiola at the time, 2-1 with Aguero scoring two more goals in the final five minutes to turn it around and secure a famous 3-2 victory.

With his handful of goals yesterday, it meant that Aguero has now scored at least 20 league goals in each of the past four Premier League seasons, undoubtedly signalling him as one of the best to have graced English football.

