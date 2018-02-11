West Ham Boss David Moyes Never Believed He Would Have Done So Well When He Took Charge

West Ham manager David Moyes would have said 'you're kidding' if someone had told him when he took charge that he'd guide the Hammers to the brink of the top half of the Premier League table.

Goals from Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic sealed a 2-0 win over Watford at the London Stadium, lifting West Ham up to 12th place.

FULL-TIME West Ham 2-0 Watford



Goals from Chicharito & Arnautovic give the Hammers a vital three points#WHUWAT pic.twitter.com/iqELca6IzS — Premier League (@premierleague) February 10, 2018

As quoted by Sports Mole in his post-match press conference, Moyes wants to keep improving despite his admitted surprise at their league position.

He said: "I thought we started really well. We were very wary of Watford after their performance and result against Chelsea. That was a concern. But we nullified them. We have threats in attacking areas - Javier Hernandez, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic - which ultimately hurt them in the end.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"I wasn't so happy with our second half. We didn't win much and I thought Watford were first to most things. But we defended well enough. We still merited it, we stuck at it and got the job done.

"When I took over we were in the relegation zone, I'd have said 'you're kidding' if you said we could get into the top 10 when I took over. It's great credit to the players. We want to keep improving."

West Ham are now level with Saturday's opponents Watford, but they face a tough fixture in a fortnight in the form of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.