Zinedine Zidane Claims 'We're Ready for PSG' After 5-2 Thrashing of La Liga Rivals Real Sociedad

Zinedine Zidane confidently asserted his Real Madrid charges were ready for the visit of the French champions in midweek after his side's comfortable 5-2 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Per Real Madrid's official website, the French coach praised his side's fast start as the catalyst for the victory, noting:

"Scoring early helped us. Throughout that first half we played with great intensity, determination and will, we got a great result to take into the break. It was 45 minutes at a high level, good play, chances and goals."

"We can be satisfied with the result. We have prepared well for Wednesday. Now we have to rest up, and tomorrow turn our attentions to the Champions League. We are all raring to go on Wednesday and that is our main concern."





With the visit of the Parisiens in the pick of the last-16 ties on Wednesday night, the Madrid legend stressed the importance of not underestimating the challenge they face, stating, “We need to remained centred on the Champions League game this Wednesday. We know there is a great challenge lying in wait, it is of paramount importance to us."

"It will be a different game in a different competition and we will have extra motivation. we will be geared up for it."





On the subject of Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a hat-trick on Saturday after much criticism this season, the Frenchman paid tribute to his talisman's commitment, musing, "We all know that he always wants to score goals and create chance. He lives and breathes goals."

"He got three tonight and PSG will certainly have to keep close tabs on him. It's always a positive for the team when he gets his name on the scoresheet."

Finally, Zidane took the opportunity to recognise a brilliant performance by Marcelo, who assisted Ronaldo for the first of his three goals. The Brazilian full-back has been one of the bright lights of an otherwise stuttering season at the Bernabeu. and overall was instrumental in the hosts' attacking prowess,





His manager gave him his due, saying, "I'm pleased with Marcelo's performance. We all know what a fine player he is and that he offers a great deal in the attacking third, as he proved in our second goal."