Alan Pardew to Send West Brom for Warm-Weather Training Camp to Boost Survival Bid

West Brom will jet off to Spain 12 hours after their clash with Chelsea on Monday for warm-weather training as Alan Pardew bids to boost the club's chances of avoiding relegation.

The Baggies travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday night and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Bournemouth and Watford by causing an upset.

West Brom desperately need to claw their way up the league table as they are currently sitting rock bottom, seven points from safety.

Pardew will send his squad to use the 60,000 square meter training facilities of La Liga side Espanyol, based in Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, as West Brom prepare for the final stretch of the Premier League season.

The Periquitos boast an impressive space for the Baggies to conduct their warm-weather training, with four full-size pitches of natural or artificial grass, seven smaller pitches as well as a host of gym equipment and medical services.

Despite Pardew being aware of West Brom's busy schedule after their training camp in Catalonia, the Baggies manager has insisted his focus is on their trip to Stamford Bridge.

"At any point of the season, this would be an important period, but certainly where we are it is," Pardew said, as quoted by the Telegraph. "But our focus is very much on Chelsea because if we can get a result there it can make up for the defeat against Southampton."