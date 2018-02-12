Alan Shearer Reveals Newcastle Loanee Has £4m Purchase Option After Impressive Debut

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed that the club has an option to buy Martin Dubravka at the end of the season.





The Slovakian goalkeeper was signed by Rafa Benitez during the January transfer window, moving to St James' Park in a short-term loan from Czech Republic side AC Sparta Praha.

The 29-year-old has only made one appearance for the Magpies so far. However, Dubravka proved to be vital in helping Newcastle secure a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Speaking during his appearance on Match of the Day 2, Shearer claimed that he'd be informed by his contacts at the club that Newcastle could sign Dubravka in the summer for just £4m.





"Well [Benitez] got him on loan until the end of the season and I’m told there’s a clause in there if they choose the option to buy him for £4million," Shearer said, as quoted by Football Insider. "What a debut at St James’ Park, in a game of this size.

No hyperbole but I'm confident that Martin Dúbravka will be the first goalkeeper since Lev Yashin to win the Ballon d'Or. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 11, 2018

"He gave confidence to his back four, one-on-ones didn’t phase him, he was sharp off his and everything they chucked at him he handled with ease.

"What a brilliant home debut. If it is £4m he’s paid that back already with that performance."

Dubravka could prove to be a fan favourite in Newcastle if he can maintain the same level of performances throughout the rest of the season, with the 29-year-old offering the Magpies a real chance of maintaining their Premier League status next season.