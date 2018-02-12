Alderweireld Sensationally Left Out of Spurs Champions League Squad Sparking Summer Exit Rumours

It is undoubtedly one of their biggest matches of the season so far, yet it looks like Tottenham have decided to leave Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld at home for their crucial Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday, casting fresh doubt over the 28-year-old's future at the club.

As reported by the Telegraph, even though Alderweireld played a full 90 minutes against Newport County in the FA Cup last week having spent three months injured with a hamstring problem, manager Mauricio Pochettino still believes the Belgian international is not ready for the big matches, and would prefer him to stay in England and work on his fitness.

He was also left out of the squad that beat Arsenal at the weekend, and this latest shock omission from the team is sure to intensify rumours that the player may seek pastures new this summer.

Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the situation of Toby Alderweireld (28), who Spurs may have to sell in the summer if they cannot agree new terms with him. [Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/xIITZSOQ6Y — City Watch (@City_Watch) February 12, 2018

Alderweireld has been a crucial part of the Spurs team ever since he joined in 2015, and his brilliant displays have lead to him being labelled one of the best centre-backs in Europe by some pundits. His contract is set to expire in 2019, however, and the club are allegedly having a tough time trying to convince the player to extend the deal, something which may be behind his recent lack of appearances.

With young Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez having impressed at Tottenham since his club-record breaking move in the summer, Spurs may feel that they have enough cover in that position to let Alderweireld go, although Lilywhites fans would surely be devastated to see the popular player leave, especially if it were to an English rival.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be watching Alderweireld's situation closely, and with Kyle Walker having jumped ship from Spurs to City last summer, Tottenham fans will be hoping to not experience deja vu this time around.