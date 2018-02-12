Alvaro Morata's WAG in Trouble After Stitching Up Chelsea Star With Dance Video During Injury Rehab

Alvaro Morata's wife Alice Campello has landed herself in it after posting a dance video featuring the injured Chelsea star, who is supposedly nursing a back injury likely to keep him "out for the season."

A frustrated Antonio Conte revealed on Friday that his talisman will be lucky to play again this term as a niggling back injury persists with the Spanish international.

He will surely want Morata doing everything he can to back onto the pitch as soon as possible then, with his position as Blues boss looking more delicate as the weeks pass by.

The former Real Madrid ace has missed Chelsea's last five games, but appeared in decent shape in the video shared by Campello on Sunday.

His side host West Brom on Monday night after consecutive defeats to Bournemouth and Watford and are notably struggling in his absence - losing three of five without him.

Prior to his injury, the 25-year-old had netted 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances and despite being far from prolific, certainly improved the balance of the defending champions' squad.

Dear Alvaro Morata,

It’s great to see you’re happy with Valentine’s Day coming up and all, but can you just come back, play and focus on your football please? Going through a bit of a rough patch atm.



Yours sincerely,

Chelsea fans

pic.twitter.com/40k4DeJSr5 — Louis Beneventi (@LouisBeneventi) February 11, 2018

Morata will surely be irked by his other half's decision to post the video on Instagram and is now receiving the backlash from a number of fans; feeling the player should be doing everything he can to return, and to certainly avoiding anything that could aggravate his injury.

Campello obviously realised she'd put her foot in it pretty quickly and removed the video after the response on Sunday evening.