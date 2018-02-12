Antonio Conte Admits He Will 'Learn' From Rival Managers After Dispiriting Transfer Window

Antonio Conte has begrudgingly claimed that he still needs to improve as a manager because he is a "disaster" at trying to convince the Chelsea hierarchy of opening their chequebooks during the January transfer window.

The Italian international has appeared to grow frustrated in west London and even claimed that he would stop trying to develop the players he already has at his disposal, to try and get the backing he wants in the transfer market.

Somehow Antonio Conte is under more pressure than Arsene Wenger — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 10, 2018

Conte clearly isn't happy with some of the signings Chelsea made during the January transfer window and recent results, most notably against Bournemouth and Watford, appear to show a rift is growing between the Italian and the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.

"I have to learn a lot from the other coaches, the other managers, in that aspect," Conte told a press conference about his influence in the transfer market, as quoted by the Guardian.





"I have to speak more with the managers who are very, very good at persuading their clubs to spend money to buy top players. One way might be to stop improving the players I have."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

(You may also like Football Agent Claims Chelsea Have Best January Signing in 'Beautiful Surprise' Emerson Palmieri)





Conte is known to be a huge fan of Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, with a to bring the Brazilian to the Premier League rumoured during the summer.





Instead, Chelsea opted to sign Emerson Palmieri in January, while Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also appeared to be signed over Arturo Vidal and Edin Džeko - two players Conte is understood to have shortlisted.