Arsenal's Alex Iwobi Reaches Out to Fans Following Devastating North London Derby Defeat

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has written to Arsenal fans in order to express his disappointment in losing to Tottenham in the north London derby; admitting that being an Arsenal supporter himself, the defeat was especially hard to take.

The Nigerian international came on as a second half sub against Spurs - when the home side were already 1-0 at Wembley. Harry Kane's first half header proved to be enough to see his side earn the three points in a disappointing performance from the Gunners.

But Iwobi - who found himself in trouble last month after spending the night before Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest partying - has now reached out to Arsenal fans following the defeat.

He posted on his Instagram story on Sunday, saying:

"Being an Arsenal fan myself, yesterday's defeat was very disappointing and hard to take.

"I know it's been hard to believe but we know exactly how you are feeling.

"We have another match in a few days and trust me we'll be putting in 100% to try and make this right.

"Massive love to all our fans for your support. #BIG17"

Genuine or a PR stunt? No one will know for sure, but having spent his youth career with the Gunners, and growing up in London, it would make sense that Iwobi is a genuine Arsenal fan - in which case, he'll be feeling the pain of losing the derby just as much as the next Gooner.

Arsenal now see themselves face off against Ostersund in the first knockout round of the Europa League later on in the week, playing both legs of the round of 32 before facing Manchester City twice in a row; one for the final of the Carabao Cup, and the other in the Premier League.

A big few weeks ahead at the Emirates Stadium.