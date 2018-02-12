Barca Captain Andres Iniesta Blames Fatigue for Failure to Overcome Getafe in La Liga Stalemate

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has blamed fatigue for Barcelona's failure to beat Getafe on the weekend. The two sides drew 0-0 in as second-placed Atletico Madrid picked up three points - closing the gap at the top of La Liga to seven points.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Barca's last two league draws are making things difficult in the hunt for the Spanish league title, and tired legs might well be to blame. Barca's two successive draws both followed on from Copa del Rey ties against Valencia - and with the Champions League returning, the season is becoming hectic.

And speaking after the Blaugrana's 0-0 draw with Getafe, club captain Iniesta has discussed how the frequency of games is making it difficult to pick up wins:

"These are the busy months of the season and we're obliged to do well in all three competitions,"

"There's wear and tear and you always try to make sure these things like today don't happen, but at the end of the day they do happen.

"We have to analyse the game, like always, rest and come back to compete next weekend [away to Eibar]."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The first half saw Barca fail to hit an effort on target. Iniesta came off the bench during the second half of the match, but the Spaniard failed to make a big enough impact.

"something was missing. We struggled to play with pace and continuity," he added. "Getafe are always an uncomfortable side to play against and they don't leave you that space to find that continuity.

"As the game went on, it was difficult and it proved impossible [to get the breakthrough], even though we tried until the end."