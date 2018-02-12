Chelsea Talisman Alvaro Morata Miraculously Declares Himself Fit to Start Against West Brom

Chelsea talisman Alvaro Morata has miraculously declared himself fit for the Blues' home clash against West Brom on Monday night, despite Antonio Conte's recent resignation to potentially losing the Spaniard "for the rest of the season."

Morata was forced to speak out on Monday; upon receiving an influx of negative comments from fans on Twitter and Instagram, after his wife Alice Campello uploaded a video showing the forward dancing with her on Sunday night - before quickly removing the post.

After consecutive defeats to Bournemouth and Watford and with Conte's position looking more fragile by the week, fans expected Morata to do everything to get back to fitness and certainly to avoid things that could further aggravate his back injury... like say, flailing his wife around in the kitchen.

Dear Alvaro Morata,

It’s great to see you’re happy with Valentine’s Day coming up and all, but can you just come back, play and focus on your football please? Going through a bit of a rough patch atm.



Yours sincerely,

Chelsea fans

pic.twitter.com/40k4DeJSr5 — Louis Beneventi (@LouisBeneventi) February 11, 2018

However, the 25-year-old spoke out via Twitter on Monday and claimed: "Its old video. I'm not injury, i'm ok for the game tomorrow. A Lot of critics now.. but no problem for me!"

Morata hasn't played since being sent off against Norwich in January's FA Cup win, but could provide a vital boost for Chelsea ahead of a busy run of fixtures.



After Monday's clash against the bottom-placed Baggies, the Blues meet Hull City in the FA Cup and Barcelona in the last-16 of the Champions League, before facing the two Manchester giants in the league.

Training session done! Going back home! pic.twitter.com/rS5QSzyzmx — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) February 10, 2018

Prior to his injury, the ex-Real Madrid forward had netted 10 goals in 20 Premier League appearances and despite being far from prolific; certainly improved the balance of the defending champions' squad.