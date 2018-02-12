Chris Smalling in Twitter Turmoil After Old Tweet Being Shared Following Dive Against Newcastle

Manchester United suffered yet another away defeat to Newcastle yesterday, losing 1-0 at St James Park. Manager Jose Mourinho had not won in his last six attempts at St James' Park and United were unable to change that stat.

In one of the most unlikely wins of the season, the Magpies took the lead with Matt Ritchie scoring midway through the second half after United were unable to clear a free-kick.

However, the Red Devil's had their opportunity to score after new signing Alexis Sanchez missing an open goal and Anthony Martial misplacing a shot after going one-on-one with the keeper.

Majority of United players were guilty of poor performances but it was defender Chris Smalling who stole the headlines. His performance at the back was a shambles and he was all over the place. Moreover, the England international picked up a yellow card for simulation.

With football being clouded by diving and cheating, this was a disgraceful act from the defender.

However, the Twitter turmoil didn't end there for Smalling. The defender posted a video of him diving into a swimming pool back in January, complaining that diving doesn't belong in the modern game.

Smalling received a lot of criticism for his performance against Newcastle with this tweet being constantly retweeted.

United needed the three points with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea all hot on their heels for the second place with Manchester City as the runaway leaders.

They next face Huddersfield away from home in the FA Cup who are full of confidence after their emphatic 4-1 victory at home against Bournemouth. The tough games don't stop there with Sevilla in the Champions League quickly followed by a Premier League showdown with Chelsea.