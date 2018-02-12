Details Emerge Over Newcastle's Plan to Permanently Sign Martin Dubravka After Debut Against Man Utd

Newcastle are looking to clinch a permanent deal for Martin Dubravka at the end of the season in a deal worth less than £4m, after his sensational man of the match debut performance in his outfit's 1-0 home victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Slovakian international repaid the faith Rafa Benitez put in him with a flawless performance at St. James' Park. Already renowned for his useful distribution and neat footwork, the 29-year-old stopper put it all together on Sunday; gathering crosses, shot stopping ability, composure, he showed the lot.

📸 Debutant Martin Dúbravka is pictured making a great save from Anthony Martial during the first half. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/y9zLH30LXY — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2018

The terms of his current loan required the Magpies to pay around £1.7m to Sparta Prague initially, with an option to make the deal permanent for around £3.5m next term - according to Chronicle Live.



It is a deal reminiscent of the Christian Atsu signing from Chelsea last summer. If Newcastle remain in the Premier League and retain Benitez's services beyond this season, a deal will likely be struck between the two clubs.

United's previous goalkeeping duo in Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot will likely be the only two people involved with the club that feel negatively towards signing the Sparta Prague man to a permanent deal, as both their playing time is now sure to take a serious knock.

This new Newcastle keeper Dubravka looks some player! pic.twitter.com/mCrRh1OFrL — Coral (@Coral) February 11, 2018

Young United prodigy Freddie Woodman is also on loan at Aberdeen until the end of the season and will expect to be considered upon his return - having been tipped for a great future by the club's academy.