Fernando Llorente Reveals Why He Wants to Get His Son a Juventus Kit With Dybala on the Back

Spurs forward Fernando Llorente is looking forward to his side's Champions League round of 16 clash against Juventus this week, for different reasons than you may think.

Last year's finalists will play host to the London side at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, a ground Llorente has fond memories of, having represented the Old Lady for two seasons before moving to Sevilla in 2015.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

And with the possibility of featuring against his old side now looming, the Spaniard has some other ideas on the mind.

Llorente, now the father of a nearly two-year-old boy, has revealed his intention to get his son a Paulo Dybala jersey on his trip back to Turin. But it's not as bad as it sounds, the lad's already got a Spurs top with Llorente on the back.

“As soon as I finish training with Harry Kane and my other teammates, I come home and start again with my son: he is 20 months old, but only wants to play with the football,” the striker said to Tuttosport.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

“I bought him a Tottenham shirt with Llorente on the back and on Tuesday, when I’m in Turin for the Champions League, I’ll take advantage of the situation to get him a Juventus one too. Perhaps a Dybala jersey.

“I only managed to spend pre-season training with Paulo, but it was enough to know he has the kind of ability that really catches the eye.”

The forward also opened up on his love for Juventus, claiming he cried when he left the club over two years ago, in spite of the fact that he was returning to his homeland.

“Juve is a difficult place to leave. I left the Vinovo training ground crying," he added. "It’s also true what David Trezeguet said: it’s only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had. I miss it like crazy and would love to return. It’s a special club because, despite being an enormous club, it’s like a family inside."